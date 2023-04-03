Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.7% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 664,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

