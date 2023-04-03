Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 627.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.83 ($7.71).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.20) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.42) to GBX 405 ($4.98) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

LON AUTO opened at GBX 609 ($7.48) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 599.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 566.44. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 681 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,464.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.