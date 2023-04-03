ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.82 ($12.25).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.35) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.11) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 824.40 ($10.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,783 ($21.91). The company has a market cap of £824.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2,413.24, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 685.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

