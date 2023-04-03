Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Price Performance

Ascential stock opened at GBX 241.60 ($2.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,721.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 360 ($4.42).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.