Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 81,372 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,372 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.76. 542,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,843. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

