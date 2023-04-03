Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.82. 336,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,382. The firm has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.84. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

