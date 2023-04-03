Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Saturday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
Shares of AMNF stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
