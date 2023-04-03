Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Saturday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

