Ardor Price Reaches $0.0897 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $89.65 million and $2.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

