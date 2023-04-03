Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Stories

