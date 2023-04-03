Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arch Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arch Resources by 520.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arch Resources by 75.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.82. The company had a trading volume of 298,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

