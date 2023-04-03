Aquaron Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AQUNU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 3rd

Aquaron Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 3rd. Aquaron Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Aquaron Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AQUNU opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. Aquaron Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

