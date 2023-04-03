Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of APPN stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The business had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 735,916 shares of company stock worth $28,256,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.