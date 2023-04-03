Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 14,470,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,276,000.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

About Anywhere Real Estate

Shares of HOUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.37. 1,189,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,298. The company has a market cap of $592.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.