Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 14,470,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,276,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.
Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Featured Stories
