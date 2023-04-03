Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on AR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.
Antero Resources Price Performance
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Further Reading
