Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Antero Resources Price Performance

About Antero Resources

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.