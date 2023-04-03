Ankr Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $325.31 million and approximately $91.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,755.18 or 1.00029060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03628355 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $443,592,077.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

