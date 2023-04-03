Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,104. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

