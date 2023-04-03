AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $24.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 851,500 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

