Analyzing Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westaim and West Pharmaceutical Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Westaim alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $10.68 million 28.89 $28.21 million $0.12 18.19 West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.91 $585.90 million $7.72 44.88

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Westaim has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westaim and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 168.12% 6.19% 5.38% West Pharmaceutical Services 20.30% 26.24% 19.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Westaim and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus price target of $291.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.94%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Westaim.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Westaim on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.