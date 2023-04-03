Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price at $23.86

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

NOMD stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

