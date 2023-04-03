Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $150.68

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

