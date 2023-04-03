Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $51.14

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 32,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

