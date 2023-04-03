Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $26.67

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Up 10.9 %

CVNA opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.