American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $1,291,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

