American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
