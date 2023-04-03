American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 4.1 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

