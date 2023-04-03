Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.2% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.88. 28,406,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,612,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $369.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

