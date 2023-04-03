Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 78,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,591. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.66.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.