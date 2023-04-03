Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 78,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,591. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

