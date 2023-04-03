Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

