Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($36.56) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of AIXA stock traded down €0.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €31.23 ($33.58). 406,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €19.49 ($20.96) and a 12-month high of €32.21 ($34.63).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

