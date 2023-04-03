Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 95.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Aion has traded down 89.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $32,579.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00075688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00151454 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

