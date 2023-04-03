AECOM to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $84.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

