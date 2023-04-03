Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.74. 1,089,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,938. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

