Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.17. 154,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,466. The stock has a market cap of $909.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Adecoagro

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

See Also

