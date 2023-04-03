Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. 313,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,597. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acushnet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,918,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,199,000 after purchasing an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

