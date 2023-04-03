Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.