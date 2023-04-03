Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
