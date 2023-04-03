a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $2.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

