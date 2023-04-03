63,309 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.71. 4,685,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,987,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

