4,807 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.26. 948,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,580. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

