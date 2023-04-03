3,395 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $5.74 on Monday, reaching $216.89. 275,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,415. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.48.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

