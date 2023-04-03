30,565 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. 174,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

