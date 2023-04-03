2,920 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $640.29. The stock had a trading volume of 353,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.23. The company has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.