2,762 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $116.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.18.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

