195,445 Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.61% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $15,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 52.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 42,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,341. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird



Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

See Also

