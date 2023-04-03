1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.
FLWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
Shares of FLWS opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
