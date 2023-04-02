Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.87. 2,082,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

