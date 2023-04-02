Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $14.75 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $69.31. 8,953,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

