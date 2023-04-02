XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $66.03 million and $1.25 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.93 or 0.99971296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00527609 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $715,186.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

