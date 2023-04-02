Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 5.3 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

