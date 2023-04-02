WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0286

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. WOW-token has a market cap of $285.62 million and approximately $4.54 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02856507 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

