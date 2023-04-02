WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

See Also

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

