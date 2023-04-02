WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.24.
About WidePoint
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.